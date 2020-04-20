Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain Beat: Child of the Year Award

    BAHRAIN

    04.20.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Sylvia Nealy 

    AFN Bahrain

    MANAMA, Bahrain (April 20, 2020) The Boys and Girls Club of America is affiliated with Military Youth of the Year Programs, which recognize outstanding young adults world-wide. Naval Support Activity Bahrain’s child youth program or C-Y-P selected, Cheyenne Pullen as their 2020 Military Youth of the Year candidate. CYP candidates must be at least 14 years old, be associated with CYP for two consecutive years, and maintain good standing within their youth program. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.

    AUDIO INFO

    AFN Bahrain
    Coast Guard
    MWR Bahrain
    CYP Bahrain
    Master Chief Pullen

