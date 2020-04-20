Bahrain Beat: Child of the Year Award

MANAMA, Bahrain (April 20, 2020) The Boys and Girls Club of America is affiliated with Military Youth of the Year Programs, which recognize outstanding young adults world-wide. Naval Support Activity Bahrain’s child youth program or C-Y-P selected, Cheyenne Pullen as their 2020 Military Youth of the Year candidate. CYP candidates must be at least 14 years old, be associated with CYP for two consecutive years, and maintain good standing within their youth program. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.