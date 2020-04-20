MANAMA, Bahrain (April 20, 2020) The Boys and Girls Club of America is affiliated with Military Youth of the Year Programs, which recognize outstanding young adults world-wide. Naval Support Activity Bahrain’s child youth program or C-Y-P selected, Cheyenne Pullen as their 2020 Military Youth of the Year candidate. CYP candidates must be at least 14 years old, be associated with CYP for two consecutive years, and maintain good standing within their youth program. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2020 02:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63438
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107777201.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat: Child of the Year Award, by PO1 Sylvia Nealy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT