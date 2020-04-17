Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phoenix Cast [Episode 1]: Cloud Adoption and Cybersecurity

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2020

    Audio by Capt. Hector Alejandro 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

    Phoenix Cast: A podcast about cybersecurity, technology and innovation issues in the military.

    In this introductory episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Rich welcome special guest Kyle to talk about general strategies in moving to the cloud and some of the general best practices and common pitfalls to avoid.

    TAGS

    MFA
    Cloud
    TaskForcePhoenix
    USMCDevOps
    CloudFirst
    CloudSmart
    PhoenixCast

