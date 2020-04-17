Phoenix Cast: A podcast about cybersecurity, technology and innovation issues in the military.
In this introductory episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Rich welcome special guest Kyle to talk about general strategies in moving to the cloud and some of the general best practices and common pitfalls to avoid.
|04.17.2020
|04.17.2020 05:14
|Newscasts
|63423
|2004/DOD_107773824.mp3
|00:53:23
|Phoenix Cast
|Phoenix Cast
|1
|1
|2020
|Military IT
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
This work, Phoenix Cast [Episode 1]: Cloud Adoption and Cybersecurity, by CPT Hector Alejandro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
