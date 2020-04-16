Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 28 - Virtual Recruiting and Agile Shipping

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2020

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    On this edition of the podcast, Dan Hawkins from AETC Public Affairs talks with Master Sgt. Dana Bezile, 360th Recruiting Group operations flight chief and Master Sgt. Ernest Coleman, 369th Recruiting Squadron enlisted accessions flight chief, about life in the virtual recruiting world and how Air Force Recruiting Service is using technology to bring in new accessions to the service. The veteran recruiters also talk about the efforts being made in the agile shipping arena, which is the AFRS’s ability to balance the mission to build and maintain the strength of the Air Force with the need for individual and public safety.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 28 - Virtual Recruiting and Agile Shipping, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

