    12 March 2020 Radio News Update

    DAEGU, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2020

    Audio by Spc. Lamont Shavers 

    AFN Daegu

    This Radio News Update focuses on what the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command did to prepare it's newest Soldiers to be ready to fight in an environment where COVID-19 exists.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 04.16.2020
    Location: DAEGU, 27, KR 
    RADIO
    AFN
    NEWS
    INPROCESSING
    SOLDIERS
    ARMY
    19TH EXPEDITIONARY SUSTAINMENT COMMAND
    AFN DAEGU
    CORONAVIRUS
    COVID-19

