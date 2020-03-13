A spot for Radio to inform U.S. service members and U.S. citizens how they can participate in their local, state, and federal elections while overseas.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2020 22:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63386
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107771934.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|27, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Federal Voting Assistance Program Spot, by PFC Jacob Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT