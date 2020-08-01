Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sports Talk ep. 30: Ran Out Of Town

    Sports Talk ep. 30: Ran Out Of Town

    GERMANY

    01.08.2020

    Audio by Pfc. Tyler McBride 

    AFN Bavaria

    This installment of Sports Talk aired Jan 08, 2020. Hosts Ty McBride and John Cochran discuss what athletes were ran out of town either because of fans or their own actions.

    Sports Talk is a series of discussions about all things sports, which includes football, basketball, athletes, and so on. The discussion is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2020
    Date Posted: 04.14.2020 14:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63378
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107768402.mp3
    Length: 00:01:48
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sports Talk ep. 30: Ran Out Of Town, by PFC Tyler McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    radio
    NFL
    AFN
    basketball
    podcast
    NBA
    review
    John Cochran
    Sports Talk
    Ty McBride
    Benchwarmer

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT