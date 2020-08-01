Sports Talk ep. 30: Ran Out Of Town

This installment of Sports Talk aired Jan 08, 2020. Hosts Ty McBride and John Cochran discuss what athletes were ran out of town either because of fans or their own actions.



Sports Talk is a series of discussions about all things sports, which includes football, basketball, athletes, and so on. The discussion is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.