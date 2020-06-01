Sports Talk ep. 29: Women in the NFL

This installment of Sports Talk aired Jan 06, 2020. Hosts Ty McBride and Eric James discuss the possibilities of a woman playing in the NFL



Sports Talk is a series of discussions about all things sports, which includes

football, basketball, athletes, and so on. The discussion is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.