Sports Talk ep. 28: Warriors vs the Bad Boys

This installment of Sports Talk aired Dec 20, 2019. Hosts Ty McBride and Eric James discuss who is the greatest team to ever play in the NBA



Sports Talk is a series of discussions about all things sports, which includes football, basketball, athletes, and so on. The discussion is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.