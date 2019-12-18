Sports Talk ep. 27: Hungriest Athlete

This installment of Sports Talk aired Dec 18, 2019. Hosts Ty McBride and Mel Dunn discuss who is the hungriest for success? Starters? Bench Players? Role Players?



Sports Talk is a series of discussions about all things sports, which includes football, basketball, athletes, and so on. The discussion is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.