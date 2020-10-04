Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards: Beyond The Test - Episode 10 - Taking care of Edwards’ mission essential personnel during the COVID-19

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2020

    Audio by Dawn Waldman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    This episode of Edwards: Beyond the Test highlights some of the key services provided by the 412th Force Support Squadron to take care of Edwards’ mission essential personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edwards: Beyond The Test - Episode 10 - Taking care of Edwards’ mission essential personnel during the COVID-19, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

