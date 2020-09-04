Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call 04/09/2020

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2020

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues preparing the Missouri River Mainstem System for the 2020 runoff. Gavins Point releases are forecast to remain at 35,000 cfs. Climate and weather outlooks from the National Weather Service discuss temperatures, chances for precipitation flooding risks over the next 90 days. Reminder to please continue monitoring flood forecasts as lower basin flood risk still exists and people may be paying more attention to COVID19.

    Date Taken: 04.09.2020
    Date Posted: 04.12.2020 17:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:39:53
    Year 2020
    Genre Spoken
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US 
    Weather
    Flood
    Flood Risk
    Missouri River
    Gavins Point
    2019 Flood
    COVID19
    2020 Runoff

