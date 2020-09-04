Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call 04/09/2020

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues preparing the Missouri River Mainstem System for the 2020 runoff. Gavins Point releases are forecast to remain at 35,000 cfs. Climate and weather outlooks from the National Weather Service discuss temperatures, chances for precipitation flooding risks over the next 90 days. Reminder to please continue monitoring flood forecasts as lower basin flood risk still exists and people may be paying more attention to COVID19.