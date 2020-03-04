This episode of the Spartan News addresses the Task Force Spartan response to COVID-19, also known as Coronavirus. Brig. Gen. Thomas Spencer, deputy commanding general for support for Task Force Spartan and the 42nd Infantry Division, explains what Task Force Spartan is doing to help protect its Soldiers and units.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2020 08:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63359
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107766455.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:20
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Spartan News Episode 1, by MSG Thomas Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT