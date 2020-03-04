Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan News Episode 1

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.03.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler 

    Task Force Spartan

    This episode of the Spartan News addresses the Task Force Spartan response to COVID-19, also known as Coronavirus. Brig. Gen. Thomas Spencer, deputy commanding general for support for Task Force Spartan and the 42nd Infantry Division, explains what Task Force Spartan is doing to help protect its Soldiers and units.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2020
    Date Posted: 04.12.2020 08:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63359
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107766455.mp3
    Length: 00:09:20
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan News Episode 1, by MSG Thomas Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    42nd Infantry Division
    U.S. Army Central
    National Guard
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    U.S. Army COVID-19 response

