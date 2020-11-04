Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grand Forks COVID-19 Community Message Radio Version

    GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2020

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brody Katka 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    This audio spot is a public service announcement from various leaders across the Greater Grand Forks area encouraging the local populace to stay home in an effort to fight against the spread of COVID-19.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2020
    Date Posted: 04.11.2020 14:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63358
    Filename: 2004/DOD_107766000.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2020
    Location: GRAND FORKS, ND, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Forks COVID-19 Community Message Radio Version, by A1C Brody Katka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

