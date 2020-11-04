Grand Forks COVID-19 Community Message Radio Version

This audio spot is a public service announcement from various leaders across the Greater Grand Forks area encouraging the local populace to stay home in an effort to fight against the spread of COVID-19.
|04.11.2020
|04.11.2020 14:35
|Newscasts
|63358
|2004/DOD_107766000.mp3
|00:00:30
|2020
|GRAND FORKS, ND, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
