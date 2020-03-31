Ombudsman from the Fleet and Family Support Center speak about how contacting them in this time of need is important if you need someone to talk to.
During this time of COVID-19 individuals are finding it harder and harder to remain at home for extended amounts of time: the ombudsmen are here to help.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2020 08:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63323
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107756903.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ombudsman Update, by SN Hutch Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT