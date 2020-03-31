Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ombudsman Update

    Ombudsman Update

    ROTA, SPAIN

    03.31.2020

    Audio by Seaman Hutch Johnson 

    AFN Rota

    Ombudsman from the Fleet and Family Support Center speak about how contacting them in this time of need is important if you need someone to talk to.
    During this time of COVID-19 individuals are finding it harder and harder to remain at home for extended amounts of time: the ombudsmen are here to help.

