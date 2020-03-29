The number of National Guard troops mobilized to help fight COVID-19 continues to grow. More than 16-thousand Air and Army guardsmen are now helping the American people in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington DC.
ACFT Postpones new fitness test because of Covid-19
President Trump authorizes call ups of military.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2020 05:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63302
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107750604.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|DE
This work, AFN Bavaria Radio News (2020-03-29), by SGT Margaret Gabriel, identified by DVIDS
