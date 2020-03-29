Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Bavaria Radio News (2020-03-29)

    GERMANY

    04.01.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Margaret Gabriel 

    AFN Bavaria

    The number of National Guard troops mobilized to help fight COVID-19 continues to grow. More than 16-thousand Air and Army guardsmen are now helping the American people in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington DC.

    ACFT Postpones new fitness test because of Covid-19

    President Trump authorizes call ups of military.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    This work, AFN Bavaria Radio News (2020-03-29), by SGT Margaret Gabriel

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    US Army
    USArmy
    AFN Bavaria
    USArmyEurope
    COVID19

