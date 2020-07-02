Inside Iwakuni Radio News - ARFF training

Inside Iwakuni Radio Newscast of Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, conducting an emergency response exercise on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan Feb. 6, 2020. ARFF Marines continuously train on different types of scenarios to improve readiness and efficiency when responding to emergencies on the flight line. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Joshua Davis)