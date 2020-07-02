Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside Iwakuni Radio News - ARFF training

    Inside Iwakuni Radio News - ARFF training

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.07.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Joshua Davis 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Inside Iwakuni Radio Newscast of Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, conducting an emergency response exercise on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan Feb. 6, 2020. ARFF Marines continuously train on different types of scenarios to improve readiness and efficiency when responding to emergencies on the flight line. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Joshua Davis)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 00:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:33
    Year 2020
    Genre NEWS
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside Iwakuni Radio News - ARFF training, by LCpl Joshua Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Japan
    firefighter
    American Forces Network
    plane
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    Iwakuni
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    high definition
    training
    MARFORPAC
    H&HS
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Operational
    ARFF
    Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    force in readiness
    Yamaguchi
    Readiness Firefighting

