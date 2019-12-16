Sports Talk ep. 26: Disrespect in Sports

This installment of Sports Talk aired Dec 16, 2019. Hosts Ty McBride and John Cochran discuss the highlights and lowlights of showing disrespect in almost every major sport.



Sports Talk is a series of discussions about all things sports, which includes football, basketball, athletes, and so on. The discussion is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.