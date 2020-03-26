Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ranstein Library Online Radio

    GERMANY

    03.26.2020

    Audio by Cpl. Kevin Payne 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    Ramstein Technical Librarian Jada Jones discusses the many online options the library has to offer while it is closed during COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ranstein Library Online Radio, by CPL Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COVID-19
    COVID19EUCOM

