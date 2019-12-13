Sports Talk ep. 25: Players You Love To Hate

This installment of Sports Talk aired Dec 13, 2019. Hosts Ty McBride and Mel Dunn discuss some of the most hated athletes across multiple sports, whether it be a good or bad reason.



Sports Talk is a series of discussions about all things sports, which includes football, basketball, athletes, and so on. The discussion is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.