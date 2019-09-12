Sports Talk ep. 23: Team Culture

This installment of Sports Talk aired April 17, 2019. Hosts Ty McBride and Mel Dunn discuss what exactly is "team culture" and how much of an impact it really has on a team.



Sports Talk is a series of discussions about all things sports, which includes football, basketball, athletes, and so on. The discussion is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.