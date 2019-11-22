Sports Talk ep. 19: Most Transcendent Athlete

This installment of Sports Talk aired Nov 22, 2019. Hosts Ty McBride and Mel Dunn discuss who are some athletes that reached heights that no other has reached before.



Sports Talk is a series of discussions about all things sports, which includes football, basketball, athletes, and so on. The discussion is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.