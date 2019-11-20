Sports Talk ep. 18: Worst Loss/ Moment in Sports

This installment of Sports Talk aired Nov 20, 2019. Hosts Ty McBride and John Cochran discuss some of the most heartbreaking moments in sports.



Sports Talk is a series of discussions about all things sports, which includes football, basketball, athletes, and so on. The discussion is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.