Sports Talk ep. 16: Warriors vs '95-'96 Bulls

This installment of Sports Talk aired Nov 11, 2019. Hosts Ty McBride and Eric James discuss who is the greatest basketball team in NBA history.



Sports Talk is a series of discussions about all things sports, which includes football, basketball, athletes, and so on. The discussion is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.