    PACAF Spousecast Episode 1

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Scott Fremming 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A three episode podcast series highlighting various resources that are available to military spouses in PACAF. Each episode discusses a new topic and gives valuable information to new Air Force spouses who are PCS’ing to the Pacific region.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF Spousecast Episode 1, by SSgt Scott Fremming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Podcast
    Pacific
    Spouses

