Sports Talk ep. 15: USA's Fastest Growing Sport

This installment of Sports Talk aired April 17, 2019. Hosts Ty McBride and Eric James discuss what's on the come up in the United States.



Sports Talk is a series of discussions about all things sports, which includes football, basketball, athletes, and so on. The discussion is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.