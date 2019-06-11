Sports Talk ep. 14: NCAA Player Likeness

This installment of Sports Talk aired Nov 6, 2019. Hosts Ty McBride and Eric James discuss what NCAA athletes should be able to do with their name and likeness.



Sports Talk is a series of discussions about all things sports, which includes football, basketball, athletes, and so on. The discussion is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.