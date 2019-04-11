Sports Talk ep. 13: Williams' Sisters

This installment of Sports Talk aired Nov 04, 2019. Hosts Ty McBride and Eric James discuss the Williams' Sisters and they're impact on tennis and the world



Sports Talk is a series of discussions about all things sports, which includes football, basketball, athletes, and so on. The discussion is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.