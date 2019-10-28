Sports Talk ep. 12: MLB Clutch Players with Mel

This installment of Sports Talk aired Oct 28, 2019. Hosts Ty McBride and Mel Dunn discuss who are some of the most clutch players in the MLB.



Sports Talk is a series of discussions about all things sports, which includes football, basketball, athletes, and so on. The discussion is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.