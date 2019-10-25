Sports Talk ep. 11: Tom Brady's legacy

This installment of Sports Talk aired Oct 25, 2019. Hosts Ty McBride and Eric James discuss what they believe will be the legacy of Tom Brady.



Sports Talk is a series of discussions about all things sports, which includes football, basketball, athletes, and so on. The discussion is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.