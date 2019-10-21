Sports Talk ep. 9: Dream Sports Job

This installment of Sports Talk aired Oct. 21, 2019. Hosts Ty McBride and Adrian Vaske discuss their dream jobs in sports.



Sports Talk is a series of discussions about all things sports, which includes football, basketball, athletes, and so on. The discussion is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.