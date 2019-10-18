Sports Talk ep. 8: Females in the NBA

This installment of Sports Talk aired October 18th, 2019. Hosts Ty McBride and Eric James discuss the possibilities of women playing in the NBA.



Sports Talk is a series of discussions about all things sports, which includes football, basketball, athletes, and so on. The discussion is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.