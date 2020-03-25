Chief Master Sergeant of The Air Force Kaleth O. Wright talks leadership, lessons learned, and shared experiences with Chief Master Sergeant Karen F. Beirne-Flint, the 16th Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) headquartered at Quantico Marine Ground Installation, Virginia.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2020 23:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63234
|Filename:
|2003/DOD_107741993.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:34
|Artist
|CMSAF Blueprint Leadership
|Composer
|CMSAF Blueprint Leadership
|Conductor
|CMSAF Blueprint Leadership
|Album
|CMSAF Blueprint Leadership
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|42
This work, Blueprint Leadership with CMSAF Kaleth Wright - Ep 06 feat. CMSgt Karen Beirne-Flint, by SSgt Katherine Walters and SSgt Katherine Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT