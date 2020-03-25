Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blueprint Leadership with CMSAF Kaleth Wright - Ep 06 feat. CMSgt Karen Beirne-Flint

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Katherine Walters and Staff Sgt. Katherine Walters

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    Chief Master Sergeant of The Air Force Kaleth O. Wright talks leadership, lessons learned, and shared experiences with Chief Master Sergeant Karen F. Beirne-Flint, the 16th Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) headquartered at Quantico Marine Ground Installation, Virginia.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 23:59
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Leadership
    Podcast
    CMSAF
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    Kaleth O. Wright
    Blueprint Leadership
    Blueprint Leadership Podcast

    • LEAVE A COMMENT