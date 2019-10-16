Sports Talk ep. 7: Top 3 Clutch NBA Players

This installment of Sports Talk aired October 16, 2019. Hosts Ty McBride and Mel Dunn discuss who are the most clutch players in NBA history.



Sports Talk is a series of discussions about all things sports, which includes football, basketball, athletes, and so on. The discussion is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.