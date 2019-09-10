Sports Talk ep. 6: LeBron James' Legacy

This installment of Sports Talk aired October 9, 2019. Hosts Ty McBride and Eric James discuss basketball star LeBron James and predict his future.



Sports Talk is a series of discussions about all things sports, which includes football, basketball, athletes, and so on. The discussion is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.