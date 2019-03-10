Sports Talk ep. 4: Former Franchisers Detroit Pistons

This installment of Sports Talk aired Oct. 3, 2019. Hosts Ty McBride, Mel Dunn, and John Cochran discuss some of the best players to ever play for the Detroit Pistons.



Sports Talk is a series of discussions about all things sports, which includes football, basketball, athletes, and so on. The discussion is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.