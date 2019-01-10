Sports Talk ep. 3: Eagles Face of Franchise

This installment of Sports Talk aired Oct. 10 , 2019. Hosts Ty McBride and Mel Dunn discuss who some of the best players to ever play for the Philadelphia Eagles.



Sports Talk is a series of discussions about all things sports, which includes football, basketball, athletes, and so on. The discussion is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.