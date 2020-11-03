ScreenPlay ep. 102: New Pirates of the Caribbean movie

This installment of ScreenPlay aired March 11, 2020. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby discuss film industry rumors of an upcoming, fifth installment in the Pirates of the Caribbean series, and whether or not actor Johnny Depp should reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.