ScreenPlay ep. 101: Indiana Jones 5 & Harrison Ford

This installment of ScreenPlay aired March 9, 2020. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby discuss the upcoming, fifth installment in the Indiana Jones films, and the series' star, Harrison Ford.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.