ScreenPlay ep. 100: Steven Spielberg

This installment of ScreenPlay aired March 6, 2020. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby discuss the illustrious, inspiring and industry-changing career of film director Steven Spielberg.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.