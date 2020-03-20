Audition Template: 1 Mono Host track (with Speech Volume Leveler), 1 Mono Interview track (with Speech Volume Leveler), 1 Stereo Sound FX with effects, 1 Stereo Music Bed track. 44.1k, 16 bit, Stereo Master.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 09:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63204
|Filename:
|2003/DOD_107739324.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:02
|Year
|2011
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|MACDILL AFB, FL, US
|Web Views:
|27
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 927 ARW COVID-19 Podcast Update 1, by Lt. Col. Lisa Ray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT