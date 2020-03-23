The garrison emergency manager assigned to the operations team of US Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz is helping to "flatten the curve" at the installation's 31 sites in Germany, Bulgaria and Romania. Jason Tudor reports.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2020 11:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63192
|Filename:
|2003/DOD_107737965.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Artist
|USAG RP
|Track #
|1
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Spoken Word
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Garrison Emeregncy Manager helps Flatten the Curve, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
