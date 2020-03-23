Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison Emeregncy Manager helps Flatten the Curve

    GERMANY

    03.23.2020

    Audio by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    The garrison emergency manager assigned to the operations team of US Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz is helping to "flatten the curve" at the installation's 31 sites in Germany, Bulgaria and Romania. Jason Tudor reports.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 11:44
    Location: DE
    germany
    military
    army
    rheinlandpfalz
    strongeurope
    coronavirus

