    Emergency Manager Helps Flatten the Curve

    GERMANY

    03.23.2020

    Audio by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    The USAG Rheinland Pfalz emergency manager assigned to the operations team is a critical link in prevention of the coronavirus at its 31 sites in Germany, Bulgaria and Romania. Jason Tudor reports.

    military
    army
    rheinlandpfalz
    strongeurope
    coronavirus
    covid

