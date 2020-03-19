Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 64

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Chaplain (Maj.) John Denny, South Carolina National Guard chaplain, about showing the best in humanity during a time of crisis. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and Capt. Cody Denson with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 08:50
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 64, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

