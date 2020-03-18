Today's story: Military essential training continues
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2020 10:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63168
|Filename:
|2003/DOD_107732090.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|39
This work, Air Force Radio News 18 March 2020, by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT