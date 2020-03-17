Special Episode with MG Omar Jones

We have a special episode with Maj. Gen. Omar jones, senior Commander of the Military District of Washington and Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region. We talk a little about who he is, how are we doing with the Covid response and what's happening with the housing campaign. Tune in.
