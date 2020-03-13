Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Corps Talk: The Recognition Episode

    Corps Talk: The Recognition Episode

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Audio by Andria Allmond 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    In this episode, the hosts recognize the women of the Norfolk District and the role they play in floodplain management, as well as engineering and construction. The latest district news and the Great Places to Work segment round out this episode.

    CorpsTalk@usace.army.mil
    DLL-CENAO-PA@usace.army.mil/
    https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/
    https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/Careers/
    https://www.facebook.com/NAOonFB/
    https://www.twitter.com/norfolkdistrict
    https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/
    https://silverjackets.nfrmp.us/State-Teams/Virginia
    https://www.usajobs.gov/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 17:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63150
    Filename: 2003/DOD_107727136.mp3
    Length: 00:38:54
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps Talk: The Recognition Episode, by Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USACE
    Women's History Month
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Silver Jackets
    NAD
    National Engineers Week
    Michelle Hamor
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District
    Floodplain management
    USACE NAD
    NAO
    Cheryl Fromme
    Virginia Silver Jackets
    Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation
    Zack Ware
    Keith Butler

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT