In this episode, the hosts recognize the women of the Norfolk District and the role they play in floodplain management, as well as engineering and construction. The latest district news and the Great Places to Work segment round out this episode.
CorpsTalk@usace.army.mil
DLL-CENAO-PA@usace.army.mil/
https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/
https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/Careers/
https://www.facebook.com/NAOonFB/
https://www.twitter.com/norfolkdistrict
https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/
https://silverjackets.nfrmp.us/State-Teams/Virginia
https://www.usajobs.gov/
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 17:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63150
|Filename:
|2003/DOD_107727136.mp3
|Length:
|00:38:54
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, Corps Talk: The Recognition Episode, by Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT