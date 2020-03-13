On this Pacific Pulse, USS Mustin trains with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, US Army Soldiers take part in exercise Hanuman Guardian, and Alaska tankers travel to Europe.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 21:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63145
|Filename:
|2003/DOD_107725735.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 13 March 2020, by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT