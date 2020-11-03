Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ep. 5 Transformation and Women in Cryptology

    Ep. 5 Transformation and Women in Cryptology

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Audio by Joseph Nieves 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    In this episode we speak to the head of base transformation, the Maryland Chamber of Commerce and their next comedy show, and the Public Affairs Officer for the National Cryptologic Museum.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 15:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63138
    Filename: 2003/DOD_107723710.mp3
    Length: 00:49:43
    Album Fort Meade Declassified
    Track # 5
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ep. 5 Transformation and Women in Cryptology, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    TAGS

    Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT