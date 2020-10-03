Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Talks: COVID19 information from TRADOC Command Surgeon

    TRADOC Talks: COVID19 information from TRADOC Command Surgeon

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Audio by David Overson 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Command Surgeon, Col. Chris Meyering, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, discusses the novel coronavirus (COVID19) in detail - What can be expected from the Army, and proper preventative measures to be taken to ensure the safety of Soldiers, family members, and the community at large.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 10:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63132
    Filename: 2003/DOD_107723084.mp3
    Length: 00:16:50
    Year 2020
    Genre Health Podcast
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 248
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Talks: COVID19 information from TRADOC Command Surgeon, by David Overson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Fort Eustis
    TRADOC
    Army
    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command
    COVID19
    Informing the Public

