    Tunisia Air Show Capability Radio piece

    TUNISIA

    03.04.2020

    Audio by Pvt. David Cordova 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    The United States supported the Tunisians in starting their first air show. Army Col. Ralph Radka, U.S. Africom Future Operations Division Chief, simplifies how the show increases the Tunisians air power.

    This work, Tunisia Air Show Capability Radio piece, by PV2 David Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tunisia
    AFAFRICA
    TunisiaAirShow20

